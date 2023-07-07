Adults only trivia at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum to test wild, wild West knowledge

ANN ARBOR – Take on the Oregon Trail and compete again other teams during an adults-only trivia night at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum on Friday, July 28.

Starting at 6 p.m., participants will be able to test their knowledge, meet live desert-dwelling animals and learn to tie roping knots.

Here are ticket details:

$25/ticket for AAHOM members

$30/ticket for non-members

Each ticket includes access to the museum’s four floors of activities, trivia, a beverage and snacks at the Hands-On Museum saloon.

Get tickets here.

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum is at 220 E. Ann St.