65º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Adults only trivia at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum to test wild, wild West knowledge

Costumes encouraged!

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, Museum, Events, Ann Arbor Events, Animals, Trivia
Cowboy boots with spurs (Pixabay) (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – Take on the Oregon Trail and compete again other teams during an adults-only trivia night at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum on Friday, July 28.

Starting at 6 p.m., participants will be able to test their knowledge, meet live desert-dwelling animals and learn to tie roping knots.

Here are ticket details:

  • $25/ticket for AAHOM members
  • $30/ticket for non-members

Each ticket includes access to the museum’s four floors of activities, trivia, a beverage and snacks at the Hands-On Museum saloon.

Get tickets here.

Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum is at 220 E. Ann St.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email