Looking for a spot? Parking 101 at the Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR – Any townie would tell you to avoid parking in downtown Ann Arbor during Art Fair. But if you must, there are a few things you need to know--like parking rates and street parking hacks.

Here’s where to park during Art Fair:

PARKING STRUCTURES AND LOTS

Downtown parking structures and lots will have event pricing during Art Fair. All-day parking will cost $18. Those only stopping by for the evening can park for $9 after 5 p.m.

Here’s a list of structures and lots:

Ashley + Main Structure

Ashley + Main Lot

Ashley + William Lot

E. Washington Structure

Forest Structure

Fourth Ave. + Washington Structure

Library Lane Lot

Thompson Structure

William + Fourth Ave. Structure

Those with electric vehicles can plug in at 40 ChargePoint electric vehicle charging stations scattered amongst downtown parking structures. Charging an EV costs 25 cents per kWh.

Use these:

4th & Washington

Maynard

Forest

4th & William

Liberty Square

Ann Ashley

Library Lane

See which lots have open spaces here.

STREET PARKING

If you are willing to walk a few blocks (and are incredibly lucky), you may snag a spot on the street. Metered parking spots can be found all around downtown close to Art Fair.

Public parking meters cost $2.20 per hour and are enforced between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are free after 6 p.m., on Sundays and on holidays.

Half-price metered spots cost $1.10 and have a 10-hour limit.

Find them here:

200 block of N. First Street

400 block of N. First Street

300 block of N. Ashley Street

400 block of N. Ashley Street

400 block of S.Ashley Street

1100 block of S. State Street

1200 block of S. State Street

700 block of Packard Street

Use this map to find metered spots.

Those who are extra lucky may find an open spot in the neighborhoods adjacent to downtown. These spots are free but usually have a time limit. Certain sides of the street are open on certain days or to certain populations, like neighborhood residents.

Make sure to open all traffic signs, or you’ll risk getting a parking ticket. Fines range from $35-$125. Find a list of them here.