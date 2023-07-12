Mothfire Brewing Co. opens new Ann Arbor taproom, brewery Thursday

The new Mothfire Brewing Co. taproom and brewery is at 713 W. Ellsworth Rd.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Raise a glass on Thursday at the new Mothfire Brewing Co. taproom and flagship brewery on Ellsworth Road.

Owners Noah Kaplan, David Becker and head brewer Alexis Jorgensen, all Tree Town residents, will open the doors of the 6,000-square-foot space that features seating for 40 inside and an outdoor patio large enough to seat 70 guests.

The taproom and brewery will have 14 beers, three hard seltzers cocktails, tasting flights, non-alcoholic drinks and to-go cans of beer. Visitors will also be able to get wood-fired pizza and unique snacks from the orange Carrozza Pizza bus.

Drinks at the new Mothfire Brewing Co. taproom and brewery. (© Chris Stranad Photography)

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the next stage of Mothfire to life. The core philosophy behind Mothfire is sparking a cultural bonfire over art, music and beer. We’re so grateful for the foundation we built at our Industrial Avenue location and believe that this next space will help us not only continue to brew and package the highest quality beer but also build a place for locals and beer lovers from near and far to gather over food, drink, music, art and more,” said Kaplan in a release.

The brewery will open up its Mothfire Eclipse Memberships starting at 10 a.m on Thursday. Perks include a $1 discount on beers, unique swag and exclusive invites to beer release events.

Mothfire values local ingredients, collaboration, quality and creativity. Those foci can be seen in the machines the company uses and the beers it makes, including IPAs, stouts, Pilsners and fruited sours.

The Mothfire Brewing team. (© Chris Stranad Photography)

Ann Arbor architecture and creative studio Synecdoche Design Studio brought the new brewery to life.

“The design of Mothfire’s Brewery and taproom translates the brand’s unique character into the built environment. The space is a beacon for the community drawing people in by bringing together art, music, and good beer. Large glass openings reveal the inner workings of the space, creating an intentional experience that connects guests to the brewing process. Industrial materials are juxtaposed with textural reveals and warm light paying homage to the building’s warehouse past while creating an inviting space for gathering,” said Synecdoche designer Lauren Secord.

Mothfire will be open from 4-10 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 4-11 p.m. on Fridays; noon-11 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Mothfire Brewing Co. is at 713 W. Ellsworth Road.