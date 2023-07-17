Here’s which roads will be closed during Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Art Fair traffic is coming! The annual event brings more than 500,000 people with it to downtown Tree Town and a lot of traffic with it.
Starting Wednesday at 8 p.m., several streets around downtown will be closed to allow for pre-Art Fair set up. The closures will last through Saturday.
Ann Arbor Art Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, then from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Here’s which streets will be closed:
- Main Street between William and Huron streets
- Liberty Street between Ashley and State streets
- State Street from Madison Street to Washington Street
- William between Thompson and State streets
- Maynard between Liberty and Jefferson streets
- Washington Street from Thayer Street to Fletcher Street-- only parking structure traffic will be allowed
- North University Avenue from State Street to Fletcher Street
- South University Avenue from State Street to Washtenaw Avenue
- East University Avenue between South University Avenue to Willard Street