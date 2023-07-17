73º

Here’s which roads will be closed during Ann Arbor Art Fair

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Photo | Sarah M. Parlette

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Art Fair traffic is coming! The annual event brings more than 500,000 people with it to downtown Tree Town and a lot of traffic with it.

Starting Wednesday at 8 p.m., several streets around downtown will be closed to allow for pre-Art Fair set up. The closures will last through Saturday.

Ann Arbor Art Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, then from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Here’s which streets will be closed:

  • Main Street between William and Huron streets
  • Liberty Street between Ashley and State streets
  • State Street from Madison Street to Washington Street
  • William between Thompson and State streets
  • Maynard between Liberty and Jefferson streets
  • Washington Street from Thayer Street to Fletcher Street-- only parking structure traffic will be allowed
  • North University Avenue from State Street to Fletcher Street
  • South University Avenue from State Street to Washtenaw Avenue
  • East University Avenue between South University Avenue to Willard Street

Take a look at the Art Fair map here.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

