Here’s which roads will be closed during Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Art Fair traffic is coming! The annual event brings more than 500,000 people with it to downtown Tree Town and a lot of traffic with it.

Starting Wednesday at 8 p.m., several streets around downtown will be closed to allow for pre-Art Fair set up. The closures will last through Saturday.

Ann Arbor Art Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, then from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Here’s which streets will be closed:

Main Street between William and Huron streets

Liberty Street between Ashley and State streets

State Street from Madison Street to Washington Street

William between Thompson and State streets

Maynard between Liberty and Jefferson streets

Washington Street from Thayer Street to Fletcher Street-- only parking structure traffic will be allowed

North University Avenue from State Street to Fletcher Street

South University Avenue from State Street to Washtenaw Avenue

East University Avenue between South University Avenue to Willard Street

Take a look at the Art Fair map here.