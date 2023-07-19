Check out these art demonstrations at the Ann Arbor Art Fair this week

Mural artist Gary Horton paints on a container during the 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Watch live art demonstrations this week during a visit to the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

The massive event will have 1,000 artists this year along with demonstrations and special exhibits placed across 30 city blocks.

Visitors needing a break from the hustle and bustle of the crowds can be mesmerized by artists doing what they do best--creating!

Look out for these demonstrations:

CHALK THE WALK

Join Ann Arbor’s own David Zinn to create chalk art in front of the post office near the corner of Liberty Street and Fifth Avenue.

Zinn is internationally-known for his whimsical and temporary chalk art, which can be seen in random locations around Ann Arbor.

Watch Zinn work from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday (or Friday if there is rain anticipated for his scheduled days).

GLASS BLOWING

Toledo Museum of Art artist Kacey McCreery and other glass-blowing artists will be performing live demonstrations from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

A mobile glass-blowing truck, nicknamed “The Baby Dragon” will be on East Washington Street and Ingalls Mall.

CERAMIC DEMONSTRATIONS

Artists with the Ann Arbor Potters Guild will demonstrate ceramic techniques on Hill Auditorium lawn on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

MURAL PAINTING

Designer Keith Bynum from HGTV’s Bargain Block will transform a storage container into a colorful work of art on Friday.

Bynum will work from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Liberty Street between Main and Ashley streets near the Pretzel Bell.

BONUS

There will be an Art Activity Zone at the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original with free family-friendly activities at the Ingall Mall between Thayer and Fletcher streets.

Activities will be available between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.