Gift of Life Michigan hosting community open house in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Learn about organ, eye and tissue donation in the Mitten State during a community open house at Gift of Life’s Ann Arbor facility.

Staff and volunteers will be on-site to answer questions and educate about the organization’s mission and donation process beginning at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

Nearly 2,400 people in Michigan are waiting for a viable donor organ this year. Gift of Life Michigan provides recovery and transporting more than 1,000 organs to hundreds of individuals in need every year. It uses its network of volunteers to help those seriously sick or injured by recovering bone, skin, and tissues as well as eyes.

The organization works with the Michigan Secretary of State and Donate Life America to grow the Michigan Organ Donor Registry--a confidential database of community members willing to donate body parts after their death. Since its creation in 1971, it has worked with 10,000 organ donors and 25,000 tissue donors.

Attendees at the Aug. 2 event will be able to tour the Ann Arbor facility and talk with those impacted by donations.

Registration can be done online here.

Gift of Life Michigan is at 3861 Research Park Dr.