Michigan football vs. Michigan State reportedly to play at night on NBC

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs against Michigan State in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year’s Michigan vs. Michigan State football game is expected to be at night and air on NBC, according to Brett McMurphy.

Michigan is scheduled to travel to East Lansing on Oct. 21 this season, and McMurphy says the game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

As part of the Big Ten’s new television deal with NBC, Fox Sports, and CBS, one or two conference games will be broadcast on NBC at night and/or in the afternoon window.

Unless these games are flexed to different networks, this is the NBC lineup, according to McMurphy:

Sept. 23 : Maryland at Michigan State -- 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 : Illinois at Purdue -- 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 : Purdue at Iowa -- 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 : Iowa at Wisconsin -- 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 : Minnesota at Iowa -- 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 : Michigan at Michigan State -- 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28 : Ohio State at Wisconsin -- 7:30 p.m.

Nov 4 : Purdue at Michigan -- 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 11 : Maryland at Nebraska -- 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 : Michigan State at Ohio State -- 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 : Nebraska at Wisconsin -- 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 24: Penn State vs Michigan State -- 7:30 p.m. at Ford Field

If none of these games are moved, it means Michigan State will play one-third of its season on NBC -- three games at 7:30 p.m. and one at 3:30 p.m.

Michigan only has two NBC games, but its opener against East Carolina (noon Sept. 2) is being broadcast exclusively on Peacock. The Wolverines are now scheduled for at least three night games: Bowling Green, Michigan State, and Purdue.