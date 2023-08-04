79º
Ann Arbor eatery closes location after recent power outages

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Loses from the recent storms that left more than 170,000 without power for days in southeast Michigan recently has prompted the closing of Eat’s Packard Street location.

In a social media post, owners of the restaurant and catering business said they were closing the location for dining starting Tuesday, Aug. 1.

They will instead focus on full-service dining at Eat’s Kerrytown restaurant at 407 N. Fifth Ave. That location offers carry-out, indoor and outdoor dining from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

“Please join us at Kerrytown for familiar favorites and to try something new,” says Eat’s website.

Catering will still be operating out of the Packard location, at 1906 Packard St., through mid-September.

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

