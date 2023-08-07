Ann Arbor named among top 100 best places to live in US

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town is one of three Michigan cities to take the top 100 spots on Livability’s “Best Places to Live in the U.S.” list for 2023.

For its travel website looked at data from cities with populations ranging from 75,000-500,000 people across the United States. Cities were rated based on several categories including transportation, health, environment, safety, economy, housing and cost of living,

Ann Arbor ranks high for transportation, education and health, but low for economy, environment and housing.

“Go big, go bold, go blue in Ann Arbor. Located in southeastern Michigan, Ann Arbor is a thriving college town full of plenty of things to do, from top-notch schools to plenty of parks and recreation opportunities, all while maintaining a low cost of living,” wrote Livability editors on the city’s profile.

Among the reasons cited for the city’s place on the list are its affiliation with the University of Michigan, easy access to hospitals and healthcare, the annual Ann Arbor Art Fair, Zingerman’s Delicatessen, and its “innovation-driven economy.”

Livability partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions to give 2,000 cities a LivScore as a combination of scores from different categories. Ann Arbor received a 732, while the two other Michigan cities on the list--Troy and Rochester Hills--received 837 and 798, respectively.

Data for the was pulled from various organizations and government entities including the Census Bureau, USPS, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Department of Education, the Federal Reserve and Internal Revenue Service.

Learn more about the list here.