Buddy’s Pizza coming to Michigan football, basketball, hockey games -- options, cost, and specifics

4-square pizzas to be available in pepperoni or cheese

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Michigan Stadium and the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. (Daryl Marshke, Michigan Photography)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Buddy’s Pizza has reached a deal with the University of Michigan to sell pizza at concession stands during football, basketball, and hockey games.

Buddy’s and U of M reached a five-year agreement that will last through the 2027-2028 athletic season. Starting this fall, fans can buy Buddy’s pizzas at Michigan Stadium, the Criser Center, and Yost Ice Arena.

Four-square pizzas will cost $15 and come in custom “Go Blue” boxes, according to Buddy’s. Fans can choose between pepperoni or classic cheese.

Each “Go Blue” box will include a $4 off coupon for future purchases at Buddy’s Pizza restaurants.

“We think Buddy’s Pizza, together with Michigan athletics, is a winning team, and we’re thrilled with the opportunity to bring our beloved original Detroit-style pizza to the fans of the Maize and Blue,” Buddy’s Pizza CEO Chris Tussing said. “Whether you’re already a devoted Buddy’s fan or someone eating our pizza for the first-time, we’re ready to make game day delicious.”

Buddy’s was founded more than 75 years ago in Detroit and has 22 locations in Michigan, including one at 3153 Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Ann Arbor.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring fans of Michigan athletics a favorite and iconic hometown brand like Buddy’s Pizza,” said Jennifer Cadicamo, vice president and GM of Michigan Sports Properties. “We each have our own proud and rich local histories, and we’re excited to experience this next chapter of our stories together.”

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

