‘We are pushing for a U-M for all’: University of Michigan threatens to replace striking grad workers

University administrators say graduate employees who continue participating in a strike during the fall semester may be replaced for the entire semester.

As some University of Michigan graduate employees continue their months-long strike, U-M officials say it’s time to move on as the strike and demonstrations have hit a crossroads ahead of the start of the new school year.

Organizers and members of the Grad Employees Organization at the U of M, or Geo, said they are asking for better pay and opportunities.

“We are pushing for a UM for all,” said Lina Alam, a Ph.D. student and Communications Committee Co-Chair for GEO.

The strike and ongoing contract dispute began in March when many GEO members walked off the job. Members said pay and affordability remain top of mind.

“A lot of people are in a serious amount of debt,” Alam said. “A lot of people cannot afford to pay their rent. A lot of people cannot afford to pay for food.”

Union leaders said they are reviewing a package of new terms that U of M administrators allegedly issued on Aug. 2 while urging GEO and its members to consider before a deadline.

According to an email from the provost, that offer included a 20% wage increase over three years, with a $1,000 bonus in the first year for Graduate Student Instructors and Grad Student Staff Assistants.

“The University of Michigan admin passed us a comprehensive package, and gave us a deadline of 48 hours to respond, hoping that we as leadership would recommend membership to ratify the comprehensive package,” Alam said.

Graduate student union leaders said its members didn’t want to rush things. They recently voted to discuss the university’s latest offer. The GEO said it wants to consider what wins the offer contains and what movement still needs to happen.

“What we’re really happy about, about the package, is that it meets us in many ways on compensation,” Alam said, “However, it excludes many people.”

The longer the strike drags out, the more challenging the consequences could become. The proposed offer may be off the table since the GEO missed the university’s deadline.

A statement released by the University of Michigan this week said, “The University of Michigan officials have informed graduate student instructors and graduate student staff assistants that employees who participate in a strike this fall will be subject to replacement for the entire semester.”

The University’s Provost, Laurie K. McCauley, also published a letter this week.

In it, McCauley acknowledged as all sides work toward reaching an agreement, the continuity of education for University of Michigan students is non-negotiable.

The previous contract between the union and the university expired in May 2023. GEO said its next step is an Aug. 10 meeting for its members to discuss how to vote on the most recent package.