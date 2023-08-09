Ann Arbor hospital system honored for patient safety during robotic surgeries

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Surgical Review Corporation has given Trinity Health Ann Arbor accreditation as a Center of Excellence for its focus on patient safety in robotic surgery.

The patient-focused non-profit organization gives this honor to hospitals, medical facilities, healthcare professionals and surgeons if they meet certain quality care standards.

“It takes an elite level of experience and dedication to receive this accreditation, and I could not be more pleased and proud of our team for having received it,” said Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston president Alonzo Lewis in a release.

“This not only confirms our commitment to delivering the very best and up-to-date minimally invasive procedures, but reassures our patients they are receiving safe, high-quality care anytime they step foot into Trinity Health Ann Arbor.”

The Ypsilanti hospital, at 5301 McAuley Dr., can keep the accreditation as long as it continues to uphold the Surgical Review Corporation’s program criteria.

The hospital will highlight its robotic specialties during a three-day showcase from 2-6 p.m. on Sept. 11-13 in the One North Event Center near its main hospital entrance. Participants will be able to take part in different health screenings and learn more about robotic surgeries.

Looking for more Ann Arbor area news? Sign up for A4's newsletter. Email Address Sign Me Up!

“I have performed well over 500 robotic cases inside the hospital using an advanced technology that allows me to perform minimally invasive procedures and deliver outcomes that far exceed more traditional surgical techniques,” said robotic surgery physician lead and surgeon Dr. Amanda McClure.

“Compared to traditional surgery, our robotic surgical platform provides patients with shorter recovery times, smaller incisions, less complications, and less post-operative pain, among many other benefits. Receiving this accreditation is a significant accomplishment for our surgical team, and we could not be more excited to receive it.”

Robotic surgical specialties at Trinity Ann Arbor include general surgery, trauma surgery, women’s health, cardiovascular, colon and rectal, thoracic and urology.