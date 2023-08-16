Ann Arbor District Library, Groundcover News launch new podcast sharing local stories

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor District Library has partnered with Groundcover News to offer an audio archive of its locally-produced newspapers through a new podcast.

Each episode of Groundcover Speaks is a full-text issue of the paper, read by the authors themselves.

Groundcover News uses street papers to lift up low-income community members through employment while helping to end homelessness and poverty. Vendors help produce issues in the basement of Bethlehem United Church of Christ on 4th Avenue, then resell the issues on the streets of Ann Arbor.

The podcast was designed to be more accessible to blind and print-disabled readers, but it is available to anyone who prefers to listen rather than read, AADL officials said.

Episodes are recorded at the library’s recording studio, Fifth Avenue Studios. They are available online here or wherever podcasts can be accessed, including Spotify, Apple, and apps that pull from the Apple feed.

More episodes of the new podcast are on the way and will be released every two weeks, AADL officials wrote.