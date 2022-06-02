Ann Arbor District Library launches new service for audio projects

ANN ARBOR – Musicians, podcasters and audiophiles around Tree Town can now submit their project ideas to Ann Arbor District Library’s new audio service.

Called Fifth Avenue Studios, the service is equipped to help burgeoning creatives build their audio-based storytelling, record and produce music, design albums, make music videos and put together audio projects of all types.

Although the library system has used its recording studio, in the 343 S. Fifth Ave. branch, to produce staff projects for a while, it’s opening studio doors to foster more original audio content from locals.

Potential podcasters can get help from a production team, access to the AADL recording studio, help with recording and editing, editorial advice, branding assistance and promotion through the library’s social media.

Musicians will get access to the studio, help with music editing and production, album design assistance, help with music videos creation and sound engineering.

The library system is also accepting proposals that go beyond the scope of traditional projects. Area residents wanting to make radio places, walking tours, audiobooks and other creative projects are encouraged to submit their idea proposals.

Currently, Fifth Avenue Studios is available to those living in Washtenaw County.

Those with questions should email fifthavenuestudios@aadl.org.

Learn more and submit project proposals here.