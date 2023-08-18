Downtown gallery hosting show by local artist on race, identity in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town native artist Asha Jordan explores race, identity and hiding one’s true self in her latest exhibition at CultureVerse.

The downtown gallery at 309 S. Main St. will host Jordan’s collection, titled Being Black In Ann Arbor, until Sunday, Aug. 27.

“When you’re in a predominantly white area you have to hide your true self. We live in our own bubble. Sometimes we just want to break free and be unapologetically black. Being Black in Ann Arbor - here I unveil the black experience,” Jordan said.

Her vibrant art and murals have been featured at several events including A2 Summer Streets, Ann Arbor Art Fair, Westside Art Hop, Neutral Zone, Ypsilanti’s Riverside Arts Center and the Detroit Selfie Museum.

An opening reception for the exhibition kicks off at 6 p.m. on Thursday with free entertainment, food and drinks.

Members from the original Black Panther chapter in Detroit will take part in the show, Jordan said over email.

RSVP to the event here.