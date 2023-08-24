Ann Arbor organizations receive tax credits for new affordable housing in Kerrytown

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Avalon Housing and the Ann Arbor Housing Commission will be co-developing a new 63-unit affordable housing property in downtown Tree Town starting in 2024.

The 121 E. Catherine St. property has been awarded tax credits by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

It will consist of 62 one-bedroom apartments and one two-bedroom apartment in the historic Kerrytown district. There will also be a tenant community space on the ground floor, which was championed by the Community Leadership Council.

The council is proposing activities and usage of the community space based on local input, Avalon Housing officials said.

“Avalon is excited to be able to move forward with our Catherine Street development and provide 63 more units of affordable housing for the Ann Arbor community,” said Avalon Housing Executive Director Aubrey Patiño.

“Together with the CLC and the Ann Arbor Housing Commission, we’re dedicated to building a community that honors the history and unique character of this neighborhood, with a shared commitment to make Ann Arbor a place that anyone, regardless of socioeconomic status, can call home.”

Units at the property will become available for community members earning around $52,080, which is about 60% of the Washtenaw County Area Median Income. Around 30 units will be reserved for those exiting homeless. The remaining units will be open to income-qualifying artists, officials said.

The Catherine Street property will be developed with Ann Arbor’s 2030 carbon neutrality goals in mind--the building will be all-electric and will use energy-efficient appliances, water fixtures, and systems for heating, cooling, and ventilation. The building’s rooftop will also capture rainwater and may eventually utilize solar panels.

There will be 16 parking parking with electric vehicle charging stations, a carshare system for residents and a pedestrian pathway to the Kerrytown Farmers Market.