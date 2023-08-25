Ann Arbor police seek assistance identifying 2 in ‘hate-motivated’ graffiti case

Anyone who recognizes the two or has any information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or through the tip line at 734-794-6939.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Police in Ann Arbor are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people in a vandalism investigation.

According to authorities, homophobic graffiti was found on the sidewalk in front of the Jewish Resource Center on Hill Street. Surveillance video from the scene the two suspects walking with a group of people along Hill Street just before the vandalism on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at about 5 p.m.

It is unknown if the incident is connected to a racial slur and a threat that were found spray-painted on an apartment building on South University Avenue on the same day. Additionally, police said there was another incident of “hate-motivated” graffiti found outside a University of Michigan fraternity located near the intersection of State and Madison streets. Police believe it occurred overnight from Thursday, Aug. 24, into Friday, Aug. 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or through the tip line at 734-794-6939. Tips can be sent by email too.