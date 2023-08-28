Humane Society of Huron Valley offering free adoptions after hitting maximum capacity

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Add a furry friend from the Humane Society of Huron Valley to your family this week for free.

The Ann Arbor animal shelter is offering free adoptions for adult cats and adult dogs between Saturday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Sept. 3, in order to help animals in need find furrever homes.

“We have over 450 animals in our care,” said HSHV CEO Tanya Hilgendorf in a release. “Animal shelters across the nation are seeing a slowdown in adoptions and grappling with overcrowding. We’re hoping this free adoption promotion will get some of the amazing loving animals in our shelter some amazing loving homes.”

All of the available animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, and given updated vaccines.

HSHV will also add a month’s supply of preventative heartworm and flea/tick medication for all dog adoptions and free treats and toys for cat adoptions.

Officials said that research by the Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program at the University of Florida has shown that free adoptions increase an animal’s chance of finding a home, and don’t endanger animals or lead to an increased risk of poor care and re-abandonment.

“Of course, our adoption policies remain the same, no matter the fee,” said HSHV COO Matt Schaecher. “And while folks will save on the adoption fee, spay/neuter surgery, vaccines, microchip, and first month of preventative, there are lifetime costs we make sure adopters know about.”

Appointments are not needed to see adoptable animals.

Adoptions can happen from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. oon Thursdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Find lists of adoptable animals here.