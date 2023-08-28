Michigan football fan survey: More excited or nervous? Worried about MSU? Third-hardest game?

McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball for a touchdown during the second half of a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This is a moment Michigan football fans have craved for a long, long time. I’m not just talking about making it through the offseason -- it’s been decades since this program could call itself a powerhouse, but finally, here we are.

Michigan has won back-to-back Big Ten titles and gone to each of the past two College Football Playoffs. Neither semifinal game went as planned, but there’s no denying Michigan’s place among the top teams in the sport right now.

The Wolverines are 25-3 since the end of the COVID-shortened 2020 season. They’ve won their most recent game against every Big Ten opponent. They come into this season ranked No. 2 in both major polls.

It’s an exciting time to wear the Maize and Blue, so we want to know how fans are feeling.

Are you more excited or nervous?

With great potential comes great expectation, and that means Michigan has more to lose this season.

The Wolverines returned most of their top players from a team that went undefeated through the regular season, so obviously, fans should be excited about what’s in store.

But hearing all the preseason praise makes some fans uneasy. Maybe you’re still haunted by 2007 or can’t heal from 2006. There have been plenty of “what if” moments, and those leave scars.

Most fans probably land somewhere in the middle, a mix of excitement and anxiety. What about you?

What’s the minimum bar to consider this season a success?

It’s amazing how much a program can change in a couple of years. Most fans would have considered 9-3 a success in 2021, but if Michigan loses three games this year, everyone will be up in arms.

Michigan has been close to the mountaintop each of the past two years, and now that fans have had a taste, they want the ultimate prize. Is it truly national championship or bust?

What about another Big Ten title? Or an appearance in the championship game?

How worried are you about the Michigan State game?

Michigan vs. Michigan State is one of the top in-state rivalries in college football, and I think last season made people forget just how competitive it’s been.

Since the Wolverines made the college football playoff in 2021, people forget that they lost to Michigan State that season in East Lansing, despite holding a 16-point lead in the second half.

Last year’s game was a blowout overshadowed by tunnel fights, but it’s not like Michigan has exactly asserted itself in this rivalry.

This season, Michigan has to return to Spartan Stadium for a night game. Nobody is really talking about that matchup, but are fans at all worried?

What’s Michigan’s third-toughest game this season?

Speaking of Michigan State, that game is one of four road games on Michigan’s schedule against teams that will probably end up somewhere in the middle of the Big Ten standings.

Everyone agrees the top two tests for Michigan are the Ohio State and Penn State games. Both of those teams are ranked in the preseason top 10, and the Penn State game is on the road.

But Michigan also has to play at Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Maryland. Which of those games is the third-toughest on the schedule?

Who will Michigan miss the most from last year?

As much talent as Michigan brought back this season, it also sent nine players to the NFL draft and several others to the transfer portal.

The only first-round pick from last year’s team was defensive tackle Mazi Smith, a team captain who dominated against the run. The team’s best pass rusher, Mike Morris, also entered the draft.

On the other side of the line, Rimington Award winner Olusegun Oluwatimi is gone, along with offensive tackle Ryan Hayes.

Ronnie Bell was a reliable presence in the wide receiver room for years. Luke Schoonmaker was as dependable as they come in the short passing game.

What about Jake Moody, one of college football’s best kickers each of the past two seasons? Michigan will surely miss his heroics.

D.J. Turner might not have been the biggest name to depart, but considering how thin the Wolverines are at cornerback, could he be the player they miss the most?

I’ll include six names in the poll, but if you think the answer is someone else, let me know in the comments section.

Who is Michigan’s best player?

Last year, Blake Corum probably would have been a Heisman Trophy finalist if he didn’t get hurt. He was clearly the team’s best player, but that might not be the case this season.

Michigan needs to keep Corum healthy, and Donovan Edwards proved he’s no ordinary backup. Edwards is probably going to eat into Corum’s carries a little bit this year -- not just because he’s earned it, but also to keep them both fresh.

So how does that change the conversation around Michigan’s “best” player? Will it be one of the running backs? What about Zak Zinter, the leader of an offensive line that has won back-to-back Joe Moore awards?

J.J. McCarthy is the face of the team, but he’ll need to take a big step forward to be the best player.

On defense, Kris Jenkins, Jaylen Harrell, and Will Johnson will be right near the top of the list. Mike Sainristil and Mason Graham could have something to say about it, too.

Again, if you think I left someone out, let me know.

Finally, what’s your regular-season record prediction?

Time to cut to the chase: What do you expect from Michigan this season?