Inaugural event aims to connect Ann Arbor shopping districts, University of Michigan community

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Kerrytown, Main Street and State Street shopping districts are rolling out the red carpet for University of Michigan students, faculty and staff during the inaugural “UM Show Your Love A2.”

Participants will be entertained by live music and test their knowledge in trivia contests from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

“We are thrilled to partner with the University of Michigan, Kerrytown, and Main Street to extend a warm welcome to UM students, faculty, and staff,” said State Street District Executive Director Angela Heflin.

“Join us in the celebration while exploring diverse businesses in downtown neighborhoods that strengthen the heartbeat of Ann Arbor.”

U-M community members with an MCard who collect wristbands in each of the shopping districts will receive a gift card. Find a map of wristband locations here.

Businesses will also offer promotions to MCard holders, organizers said. Participating businesses include Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Spun, Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, Ashley’s, Sava’s, Pretzel Bell and Cherry Republic.

“We’re really excited for this opportunity to be welcoming the UM community to our Downtown, they are a big part of our identity and we are looking forward to celebrating that,” said Sandra Andrade, Main Street Ann Arbor Executive Director.

Here are some details for each district:

Kerrytown

Performances by Jive Colossus

Artisan Market

State Street

Trivia Contests at 1:30 p.m., 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. Winners will receive a $50 gift card.

Main Street

Performances by Abigail Stauffer, Joe Hertler, Chris Dupont & Kylee Phillips and Au Gre

Learn more at showyourlovea2.org