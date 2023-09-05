Ann Arbor’s Gutman Gallery looking for the next young Picasso

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Know a child who is the next Picasso, Degas or Gentileschi? The Gutman Gallery wants to see their work.

The Ann Arbor art gallery and shop has put out a call for art from Washtenaw County artists in grades K-12, including young 5′s, for a new exhibition.

“Dreamland” will feature the work of local youth from Oct. 6-28.

To participate, young creatives can bring 5 pieces of art to one of two juried sessions. Each artist will have one piece of art accepted by the jury and added to the exhibition. Art can be either 2D or 3D.

Juried sessions will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Gutman Gallery is organized by The Guild of Artists & Artisans, an Ann Arbor-based nonprofit and membership associate of independent artists in the local area. The gallery hosts rotating exhibitions of Michigan-made art and regular events. It is at 118 N. 4th Ave.

Sign up to participate by sending an email to irene@theguild.org.