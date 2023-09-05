Here’s what you can kick to curb for reuse in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Residents of Tree Town can now set out gently used items on the curb for other community members to take and use.

In July, Ann Arbor City Council adopted a city policy allowing Ann Arborites to set household items in good condition out on the curb.

The policy helps community members to reduce what goes in landfills and participate in a circular economy by offering up items for reuse by neighbors within the city.

But not all household goods qualify. Items for donation or reuse cannot be taller than 3 feet, must be clearly labeled for donation, and need to be arranged so as not to become a hazard for vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists.

They cannot be put within 10 feet of a crosswalk, near the intersection of a sidewalk or near the intersection of a road.

Items can only be put out on or near curbs once per week, and for no longer than 48 hours, otherwise those in violation will be cited and fined.

Officials said that the city can remove and throw away any item without notice if it is deemed a safety hazard, interfers with public right-of-way, or is not compliant with Ann Arbor city code.

Here are the items that can be set out:

Appliances Artwork Bicycles Books Clothing Computer equipment Consumer electronics Dishes Garden tools Grills and kitchen gadgets Sports equipment Tools and yard equipment

Do not set out waste or garbage, or mattresses, refrigerators or used freezers, water heaters, cleaning chemicals and gasoline, upholstered furniture, paint, hazardous waste or materials, or prohibited items.

Find more details on the city ordinance here.