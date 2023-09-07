Forbes: Eastern Michigan University among best-in-state employers

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Forbes has labeled Eastern Michigan University as a top employer on its list of America’s Best Employers by State 2023.

The Ypsilanti university has more than 14,000 students pursuing degrees and certifications in 300 majors, minors and concentrations. It is one of only 72 employers in Michigan to be named.

“As an institution that has been recognized as a ‘Best In State’ employer multiple times over the last few years, EMU is proud to continually receive this distinguished award as we pride ourselves in fostering a diverse employee community that is both engaging and rewarding,” said EMU Chief Human Resources Officer Brett Last in a release.

“It is only through maintaining and continually improving employee engagement that we can make our mission of being an institution of opportunity for student learning become a reality!”

Forbes partnered with Statistica to identify 1,392 companies within the United States based on 2.1 million recommendations from 70,000 employees. Companies had more than 500 employees and were grouped into 25 industries.

Employers on the list were evaluated on a state-by-state basis using three types of recommendations: in-state indirect, national in-industry indirect and direct. Companies were also evaluated on how employees responded to statements about topics including working conditions, company image, salary, career development potential and diversity.

Some of the top Michigan employers on the list are the University of Michigan, Domino’s Pizza, DTE Energy, Dow, Kellogg and General Motors.

Take a look at the full methodology here.