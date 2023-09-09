66º
Michigan Medicine hosts free flu vaccine, COVID booster clinics

Adults 19+ eligible for free flu vaccine, COVID booster

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

FILE - A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (Rogelio V. Solis, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Medicine’s Community Health Services department is hosting several free flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster clinics.

The free community clinics are for adults 19 and older. The vaccines are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. They will be offering the standard and high-dose flu vaccine and the COVID-19 booster vaccine.

DateLocationTime
Thursday, Sept. 14Stockbridge Area Senior Center10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16Bethel AME Church12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23Brown Chapel AME Church12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24New Hope Missionary Baptist Church9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28Community Action Agency12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30Housing Bureau for Seniors11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21Ypsilanti Township Community Center12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28New Hope Baptist Church12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

More information, including a calendar of events, is available on the Michigan Medicine Community Health Services website.

