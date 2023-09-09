Michigan Medicine hosts free flu vaccine, COVID booster clinics

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Medicine’s Community Health Services department is hosting several free flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster clinics.
The free community clinics are for adults 19 and older. The vaccines are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. They will be offering the standard and high-dose flu vaccine and the COVID-19 booster vaccine.
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Thursday, Sept. 14
|Stockbridge Area Senior Center
|10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 16
|Bethel AME Church
|12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 23
|Brown Chapel AME Church
|12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|Sunday, Sept. 24
|New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
|9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Thursday, Sept. 28
|Community Action Agency
|12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 30
|Housing Bureau for Seniors
|11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 7
|Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston
|12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 21
|Ypsilanti Township Community Center
|12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
|Saturday, Oct. 28
|New Hope Baptist Church
|12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
More information, including a calendar of events, is available on the Michigan Medicine Community Health Services website.