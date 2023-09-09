Michigan Medicine hosts free flu vaccine, COVID booster clinics

(Rogelio V. Solis, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A nurse prepares a syringe of a COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan Medicine’s Community Health Services department is hosting several free flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster clinics.

The free community clinics are for adults 19 and older. The vaccines are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. They will be offering the standard and high-dose flu vaccine and the COVID-19 booster vaccine.

Date Location Time Thursday, Sept. 14 Stockbridge Area Senior Center 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 Bethel AME Church 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 Brown Chapel AME Church 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 Community Action Agency 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 Housing Bureau for Seniors 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 Ypsilanti Township Community Center 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 New Hope Baptist Church 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

More information, including a calendar of events, is available on the Michigan Medicine Community Health Services website.