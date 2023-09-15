Ann Arbor public power coalition hosting expert panel on climate change Sunday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Listen to a panel of experts and local community leaders share how public power can combat the consequences of climate change at the University of Michigan from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday.

“Public Power IS Climate Action. From Maine to Michigan...and beyond” is organized by Ann Arbor for Public Power, a nonprofit coalition of residents advocating for a publicly owned, renewable electric utility for Tree Town.

Panelists include State Senator Jeff Irwin, Washtenaw County Climate Crisis Chair Michelle Deatrick, County Commissioner Yousef Rahbi and Pine Tree Power Campaign representative Seth Berry.

The discussion will be moderated by Ann Arbor for Public Power co-founder Greg Woodring and U-M professor Dr. Arun Agrawal, and introduced by Sierra Club Michigan Chapter Legislative & Political Director Christy McGillivray.

The event will take place at the U-M School for Environment and Sustainability Dana Building Auditorium at 440 Church St.

Organizers said it is being held at the same time as the March to End Fossil Fuels in New York City as a show of solidarity and support.

Registration is free and can be done here.

Questions can be sent by email to AnnArborPublicPower@gmail.com