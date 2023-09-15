Ann Arbor’s Maker Works celebrating anniversary on heels of national recognition

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s not every day that a former First Lady says she loves the custom wood knitting box she received. But Michelle Obama took to social media in early September to thank Manchester artist Mark Guenther for his gift.

Guenther is one of the talented creators at Maker Works in Ann Arbor -- a Tree Town nonprofit empowering local creatives with tools and resources since 2011.

From 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, the Plaza Drive organization is celebrating 12 years of being a community makers space in Washtenaw County and supporting its mission. It will host tours, maker meet and greets, and live demos of wood cutting, plasma laser cutting and machine embroidery. Attendees will also get a chance to meet makers and preview a new programming initiative that will launch in late September.

“Our new initiative is about inspiring everyone, from the curious beginner to the seasoned hobbyist, to participate in our maker community,” said executive director Josh Williams. “We’re creating opportunities for anyone who wants to create, learn, or share their skills. We’re also opening up opportunities for the public, our members, and staff to pass down their knowledge teaching classes and earn extra income.”

The nonprofit has a workspace and tool respiratory for its members and serves as an incubation space for small businesses. Its new initiative aims to add more creative programming and classes that are more accessible to community members.

Learn more about the celebration and Maker Works here.