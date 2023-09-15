Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard undergoes successful heart surgery

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers at the Big Ten men's tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard is recovering from a heart procedure he had done on Friday, the university announced.

Howard had a procedure at University of Michigan Hospital to remove an aortic aneurysm from his aorta and repair his aortic valve. The operation was performed by Dr. Himanshu Patel, and it was successful, according to U of M.

Howard’s recovery is expected to take 6-12 weeks. He could return to the team in 4-6 weeks.

“I feel so grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at University of Michigan Health,” Howard said. “My wife, Jenine, and our family appreciate the world-class care that has been provided to us.”

Associate head coach Phil Martelli will take over Howard’s duties on an interim basis until his return. Saddi Washington and Howard Eisley will continue to work as assistants, and Jay Smith will be the third assistant during the interim period.

“We are extremely grateful Juwan’s proactive procedure was a success and that he is resting comfortably,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We will continue to support Juwan, Jenine, and his family, as well as the program throughout his absence. All of us at the athletic department have Juwan in our thoughts and prayers. We look forward to Juwan’s return when he feels that he has fully recovered.”

Howard’s conditions were discovered during a routine medical check. He is expected to return completely for the upcoming season.

“Dr. (Kim) Eagle, Dr. (Himanshu) Patel, Dr. (Stanley) Chetcuti, and all of the staff at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center are so talented and performed like champions throughout this process,” Howard said. “I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time our upcoming season is upon us.”