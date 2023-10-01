Indiana police locate suspect in missing Saline woman’s death

SALINE, Mich. – Police have found a 55-year-old man suspected of being involved in the death of a 49-year-old Saline woman.

Officials said Cindy Jean Gochis was found deceased in her home after Saline police were asked to perform a welfare check on Friday, Sept. 29.

Gochis was originally listed as a missing endangered person earlier in the day. Officers learned the man, from Indiana, had left the home in Gochis’ white Dodge Journey.

He was located in Indiana with the help of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and local law enforcement, police said in a release.

The man was taken to a hospital in Indiana where he is in critical condition from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police did not give additional details due to the ongoing investigation.