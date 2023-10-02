Ann Arbor police identify 2 responsible for ‘hate graffiti’ at Jewish Resource Center

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or through the tip line at 734-794-6939.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor police said they’ve identified two students who spray painted homophobic graffiti on the sidewalk of a Jewish Resource Center.

While they’re not facing any charges, Local 4 has been told the situation is being handled very seriously.

“As a Jew on campus, it’s pretty unfortunate that something like that would happen,” said student Alex Zemmol. “So I guess I’m kinda disappointed.”

Zemmol still can’t believe that weeks ago, two fellow students decided to vandalize the sidewalk in front of the Jewish Resource Center with a homophonic slur.

Surveillance video was released when Ann Arbor police tried to identify those responsible.

“I hope that other people could take this message and understand and hopefully learn about Judaism so that they can understand what the religion is about and that they will continue to do these horrible things,” Zemmol said.

Now it’s been confirmed that two students were behind the graffiti. But neither will face any legal action because the rabbi at the facility doesn’t want to press charges.

“Forgiveness is definitely a key component of Judaism,” Zemmol said.

Zemmol hopes this lesson can be used as a teaching moment for some to make better decisions.

Because no charges are being filed, the students involved are not being named.