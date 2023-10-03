Ypsilanti’s Go! Ice Cream closing after a decade of creative flavors

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Go! Ice Cream is closing the frosty doors of its little shop in Ypsilanti this month.

The dessert spot, owned by Rob Hess, has been offering handmade ice cream, fountain soda drinks, and creative treats for a decade.

“It is with a heavy heart and hopeful spirit that I share the news that I made the agonizing decision to close the Go! Ice Cream alley store indefinitely, " Hess wrote on social media.

Despite it’s tiny storefront, the flavors that have come out of Go! are BIG. These have included local honey, curry, buttermilk pumpkin pie, Red Velvet cake, sweet browned butter and sweet corn.

Hess first brought his dairy-based brainchild to life 10 years ago and opened the Go! store, at 10 N. Washingon St., in 2016.

Since then, he has used Go! to not only spread “the gospel of deliciousness” across palates but to spread acceptance and community. Go! has hosted community fundraisers, small business pop-ups, Pride events, talent shows and cooking decorating events.

Go!’s will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays until its last day on Sunday, Oct. 15.

In his announcement, Hess said money was partially why the store was closing. He’s been operating Go! at either a break-even or a loss for a decade. He promised this isn’t the end of his churning and scooping ice cream, but he needs a break to figure out his next steps.

“I called the business Go! because I wanted to encourage others to go for the things they love to do just like me. I hope this closure doesn’t dissuade anyone from following their dreams. It truly has been the greatest, most affirming experience of my life.”

Take a look at what’s being scooped this week here.