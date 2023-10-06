Video: Dashcam captures 4-vehicle crash involving Pittsfield Township police cruisers

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have released footage from a dashboard camera on one of the vehicles struck on Michigan Avenue in Pittsfield Township, Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Background: Alcohol believed to be factor in 4-vehicle crash involving Pittsfield Township police vehicles

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. when an eastbound vehicle struck two Pittsfield Township police cruisers and a third vehicle. Police said they had their emergency lights on because the officers were investigating a prior traffic incident at the time.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. An officer was reportedly injured when the patrol vehicle they were standing next to was pushed into them. He was taken to a hospital but has since been released.

Footage of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, an 80-year-old from Pittsfield Township, was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958.