Alcohol believed to be factor in 4-vehicle crash involving Pittsfield Township police vehicles

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash on Michigan Avenue in Pittsfield Township, Wednesday, Oct. 4,

According to authorities, two Pittsfield Township Police Department vehicles were parked with their overhead lights on as officers were investigating a prior traffic incident at the time of the crash. Police said an eastbound vehicle struck both police vehicles and the vehicle involved in the prior incident at about 9:30 p.m.

An officer was reportedly injured when the patrol vehicle they were standing next to was pushed into them.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, an 80-year-old from Pittsfield Township, was having a medical emergency. Officers on the scene performed CPR on the resident until EMS arrived.

Both the driver and the officer were rushed to a hospital. The officer has since been released, but the driver remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958.