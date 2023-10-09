Tower at Ann Arbor golf course fills gap in statewide network tracking wildlife migration

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A new tracking tower at the Huron Hills Golf Course will help researchers track wildlife traveling across Michigan.

Located near hole six at the golf course, the Motus Wildlife Tracking Tower detects tagged wildlife within antenna range and sends collected migration data to researchers.

Officials said it is one of 19 towers across the state and can be used to follow birds, bats and butterflies. Other locations include Jackson College, Ott Biological Preserve and the Waterloo State Recreation Area.

The tower was installed through a partnership between Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation, the Kalamazoo Nature Center and the Kalamazoo Valley Bird Observatory, according to city officials.

The two organizations started setting up towers after receiving a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2021.

“We are thrilled to be on the cutting edge of scientific research by joining organizations across Michigan in hosting a Motus Tower,” said Natural Area Preservation stewardship supervisor Becky Hand in a release.

“The data collected by our tower will help inform our management of Ann Arbor’s natural areas, so that we may provide high-quality habitat for all manner of local wildlife.” The tower at HHGC, active since Sept. 22, 2023, has already detected one state-threatened bird species (Eastern Whip-poor-will) and one state-endangered species (Kirtland’s Warbler).

Officials said there is now an East-West network of towers in southern Michigan, which will better help researchers to understand the behaviors of species, particularly those of interest to conservationists.

The Ann Arbor tower won’t interfere with golfers and community members are encouraged to visit.

Check out the tower network at motus.org/dashboard.