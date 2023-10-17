A4 Bracket Battle: Who makes the best pizza in Ann Arbor?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Welcome to A4′s third bracket battle! In this round, 14 pizza joints are duking it out for the honor of saying they serve up the best slices in Tree Town.

Pizza lovers can find all types of ‘za in Ann Arbor from thin, foldable slices to thick Detroit-style slices with the meltiest of cheese pulls.

Maybe you’re a NYC slice purist and only order from Joe’s. Maybe you’re into the funky flavors served up at Jolly Pumpkin. Or maybe you like a townie go-to like New York Pizza Depot.

Make sure to vote below to get your favorite spot in our top spot.

Here’s how our Pizza Bracket Battle works:

There will be four rounds and each will be open for 2 days. Participants can vote in each round.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 25

Round 1: midnight on Tuesday to midnight on Thursday

Round 2: 12:01 a.m. on Thursday to 12 a.m. Saturday

Round 3: 12:01 a.m Saturday, to 12 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23

Round 4: 12:01 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, to 12 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25

Vote here: