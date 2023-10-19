4 more spooky events happening around Ann Arbor this month

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Halloween is right around the corner and Tree Town organizations, businesses and neighborhoods are celebrating with treats, spooky sips, creepy contests and more.

Events in the area include haunted trunk-or-treats, frightful films, cult classics and special tarot readings.

We recently shared four spooky events happening in the area, and here are four more.

Make sure to check these out:

SPOOKY SKATE

Listen to creepy music while skating in costume at Veterans Memorial Ice Area, at 2150 Jackson Ave., from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation is hosting the event, and there will be a costume contest at 2 p.m. with prizes.

Regular admission rates to the ice area cost $6 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. Skate rentals cost $3.

TRUNK OR TREAT

Several neighborhoods and organizations in Ann Arbor are hosting family-friendly trunk-or-treat events for

Here are a few:

Dixboro United Methodist Church /Dixboro Farmers Market | 5221 Church St. | Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

Forestbrooke Trunk or Treat | 2609 Yost Blvd. | Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.

RE/MAX Platinum Ann Arbor Trunk or Treat | 325 W. Eisenhower Pkwy | Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

West Side United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat | 900 S. 7th St. | Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.

Looking for spooky events in A2? Check out A4's newsletter for the latest. Email Address Click Me!

WITCHY SIPS

Bløm Meadworks is hosting its annual Witchy Woo Fest on Friday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. The meadery, at 100 S. Fourth Ave., will have tarot readings, pumpkin painting, spooky bakes from Ellen’s Fine Goods and live music.

YORK, at 1928 Packard St., will also host two haunted events in honor of Halloween. The first is a dog-friendly trick or treat with a costume contest, vendors and some of Ann Arbor’s dog trainers on Oct. 26. The second event is an Exorcist-themed birthday bash in celebration of the 1973 film’s 50th anniversary on Oct. 28. Starting at 5:30 p.m.There will be a screening of the film, spooky drinks, a costume contest, and an Exorcist-based zine for sale.

DO THE TIME WARP

Let madness take control during the annual Halloween showing of Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Michigan Theater.

The independent theater, at 603 E. Liberty St., will show the 1975 cult classic film on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 alongside a live shadowcast by the Leather Medusas.

The theater is asking audiences to NOT bring hot dogs, prunes, toilet paper, lighters, candles, water guns or rice and confetti -- if you know, you know!