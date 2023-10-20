City of Ann Arbor aims to reduce compost contamination with upcoming change

The Material Recovery Facility presort station is the entry point for all materials sorted at the facility. Sorters remove items like trash, plastic bags and electronics to prevent them from damaging the equipment and contaminating the recyclables.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Jan. 1, you’ll need to think twice before throwing things in your compost bin.

Beginning in the New Year, the City of Ann Arbor and WeCare Denali -- the city’s compost site operator -- will only accept manufactured compostable products made of fiber at the city’s compost facility. This includes things only made with fiber and paper.

Officials said that the city aims to reduce windblown litter at the site and the amount of contamination that ends up in the final compost.

Compostable plastics tend to get confused with petroleum-based plastics (that are not compostable) and end up in the recycling stream. Officials noted that these lightweight plastics also rise to the top of compost piles and are swept away by winds leading to litter.

Get more A2 news with A4's newsletter. 📨 Email Address Sign Me Up!

“The City is recognizing this change may be frustrating to those who rely on previously advertised compostable plastic products, either as part of their business or in their home. However, experience with plastics has revealed that they cause confusion, contamination and litter leading to poor-quality compost as well as a degraded environment,” says a notice from the city.

To help mitigate confusion, the city has created a website with more information about acceptable Compost Manufacturing Alliance - Windrow (CMA-W) certified products and their manufacturers. There will also be a webinar explaining the changes.

Officials advised, “If it is plastic, it is not accepted.”

Here are some compostable items:

unlined paper bags

coffee sleeves

paper cups

paper deli sheets and wraps

paper bowls and plates

carry out boxes

paper straws

napkins

wooden utensils

Here’s the full list.