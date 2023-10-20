55º
Here’s who is playing at Ann Arbor Folk Festival in January

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ann Arbor Folk Festival will have two nights of performances at Hill Auditorium.

The annual fundraiser, presented by the Ark and Bank of Ann Arbor, had been reduced to one night but will not be split between Friday, Jan. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 27.

Both nights of the Folk Festival will be emceed by Jeff Daniels.

Organizers said the festival will kick off with a “warm-up event” at the Ark on Thursday, Jan. 18, that includes music by John Gorka, Patty Larkin, Lucy Kaplansky, and Cliff Eberhardt.

Ark members and students can get pre-sale tickets on Nov. 1. and Nov. 2.

Tickets range in price from $47.50 to $250.

Here’s who is playing during Folk Festival:

FRIDAY, JAN. 26

  • Old Crow Medicine Show
  • Devon Gilfillian
  • Bailen
  • Darren Kiely
  • Sons of Mystro

SATURDAY, JAN. 27

  • Emmylou Harris
  • Michigan Rattlers
  • Steve Poltz
  • Lizzie No
  • The Sea The Sea

Hill Auditorium is at 825 N. University Ave.

Learn more at www.theark.org.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

