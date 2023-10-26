A4 Bracket Battle: This is best place to get pizza in Ann Arbor

Don't ruin a perfectly good slice of pizza in the microwave, y'all.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Hear ye, hear ye, New York Pizza Depot is officially the best spot for to get a slice.

This month, I asked our readers to vote in another Bracket Battle to determine which Ann Arbor pizza eatery was the best of the cheesy best.

Fourteen restaurants went headed-to-head through four rounds of saucy competition. More than 600 votes were cast and competitors were left in the dust by pepperoni pie prince, NYPD.

At 605 E. William St., the pizza shop has been operating in Ann Arbor since 1997. It has a massive menu that includes New York-style and Detroit-style pizzas, fries, wings, mozzarella sticks, fried chicken sandwiches, salads, soups, calzones, breadsticks, sub sandwiches, pasta, burgers, desserts and shakes.

Visitors grabbing a pie can say “hi” to Chef Giuseppe, a burly statue near the counter who oversees pizza production.

Hungry eaters have left more than 1,300 Google reviews praising NYPD’s authentic and cheap slices, late-night hours, and cold beer.

Stop by between 10 a.m. and 3 a.m Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekends.

Check out the menu here.