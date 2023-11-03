Ann Arbor’s TheRide releases Thanksgiving holiday schedule

Buses line up at Briarwood Mall to shuttle crowds to the Ann Arbor Art Fair on July 19, 2019.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Holiday travelers using public transportation must take TheRide’s FlexRide Holiday Service on Thanksgiving if they need to move around Tree Town.

Fixed route buses and the FlexRide East/West and A-Ride services won’t operate on Thursday, Nov. 23, according to TheRide officials.

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) will close its main office and both the Blake Transit Center and Ypsilanti Center on Thursday, Nov. 23, but will reopen door the following day.

Service will resume for most routes on Friday, Nov. 24, but some will operate on a reduced schedule or not be running.

Here’s which routes will be impacted:

Route 4: Reduced Schedules

Route 34: No Service

Route 61: Reduced Schedules

Route 62: Reduced Schedules

Route 63: No Service

Route 64: No Service

Route 65: Reduced Schedules

TheRide’s FlexRide Holiday Service costs $5 per person and operates as a shared-ride service within designated areas in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. Take a look at the area map here.

Discounts are available for Seniors with an AAATA GoldRide card, community members with disabilities with an A-Ride identification card, and anyone with a valid go!pass.

The service will operate from 6 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Trips made between 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, will use the Late Night service.

Reservations either service can be made Mondays through Fridays through the MODE Car App or by calling 734-528-5432.