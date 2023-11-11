Michigan AD blasts Big Ten for ‘unethical’ suspension of Jim Harbaugh before Penn State game

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) and head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrate after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Minneapolis.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A judge did not rule on the University of Michigan’s temporary restraining order on Saturday, which means the Wolverines will be without Jim Harbaugh against Penn State due to his suspension in the sign-stealing case.

Angelique Chengelis, of the Detroit News, first reported that a decision would not be made in time for Saturday’s game.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel issued a statement about 50 minutes before kickoff saying the Big Ten and Commissioner Tony Petitti acted “unethically” on Friday when they banned Harbaugh from the team’s final three regular-season games.

He called it “an assault on the rights of everyone (especially in the Big Ten) to be judged by a fair and complete investigation.”

“Not liking someone or another university or believing without any evidence that they knew or saying someone should have known without an investigation is not grounds to remove someone from their position before the NCAA process has reached a conclusion through a full NCAA investigative process,” Manuel said.

On Friday, while the Michigan football team was in the air on a plane to Penn State, conference commissioner Tony Petitti leaked to the media that Harbaugh was being suspended for the rest of the regular season. That suspension included games, but not practices.

Michigan filed for a TRO, arguing that a punishment against Harbaugh is premature and would inflict “irreparable harm” to the team. The university asked that any decision on punishment be delayed until the end of the NCAA investigation.

Harbaugh has not yet been linked to the illegal advanced scouting operation run by now-former team analyst Connor Stalions. Stalions resigned last week after allegations that he bought tickets to games involving Michigan’s future opponents and sent others to record signs being used on the sideline.

While the Big Ten admitted there is no evidence implicating Harbaugh in the scheme, Petitti wrote that urgent action was necessary, and cited playing without a head coach as an appropriate punishment for the university’s football program.

Michigan is 9-0 and hoping to win a third-straight Big Ten championship this season. On Saturday, they’re in Happy Valley for the biggest game of the season so far: a battle with No. 10 Penn State.

The Wolverines played without Harbaugh for the first three games of the season due to a separate NCAA investigation, but the competition was much weaker. Saturday’s contest will likely determine whether Michigan stays alive in the hunt for a conference title and playoff appearance.