Without Harbaugh, Michigan football notches statement win vs. Penn State

Wolverines get big win vs. top-10 ranked opponent

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) and Alex Orji (10) prepare for an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov.11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Barry Reeger, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Michigan football earned a decisive road victory on Saturday vs. Penn State, even with its head coach Jim Harbaugh serving a last-minute suspension.

The No. 3 ranked Wolverines beat No. 10 ranked Penn State in Happy Valley, controlling most of the game and finishing off the Nittany Lions with some long drives and defensive stops in the second half. The final score was 24-15.

It’s Michigan’s first win vs. a ranked opponent this season. The Wolverines improve to 10-0 on the year. Penn State drops to 8-2.

The victory comes about 24 hours after Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten as punishment in the ongoing sign-stealing investigation circling the Michigan football program. As it stands, Michigan would be without Harbaugh for its last two regular season games.

Fans display a sign about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh outside of Beaver Stadium before an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Nov.11, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore took over head coach duties with Harbaugh sidelined.

The win will likely propel Michigan to the No. 1 or No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings next week.

Michigan travels to Maryland next week before returning home to face Ohio State in Ann Arbor on Thanksgiving weekend.

