Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency names Washtenaw Community College a ‘gold-level’ school for veterans

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – For the sixth year in a row, Washtenaw Community College (WCC) has been given the honor of gold-level veteran-friendly school for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency gives the status -- its highest form of recognition -- to schools that demonstrate significant support to student-veterans and military-connected students. This include career services, advising, resources, awarding academic credits for experience, and an on-campus veterans coordinator.

The agency only awarded gold, silver and bronzes statuses to only 62 higher education institutions this year.

“Our veterans have bravely defended America’s freedoms, and we are honored that they’ve chosen to be part of our WCC family. We are proud to serve them and are thankful for this recognition from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca in a release.

The Ann Arbor college offers services to almost 600 veterans and military families through its Wadhams Veterans Center.

“Transferring to WCC is likely the smartest decision I’ve made in my pursuit of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. WCC offers these classes at an affordable cost for me to repeat so that I am eligible for consideration to be admitted to the U of M,” said Benjamin Whisman, president of the Student Veterans of America Club at WCC, in a release. “I was even able to introduce myself to various people affiliated with U of M’s nursing department.”

Whisman began studying at WCC after learning credits from the college transfer to the University of Michigan.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, WCC celebrated Veterans Day with a series of events on campus including a flag-raising, public ceremony and breakfast.

Take a look at photos from the event here:

Veterans and student veterans at Washtenaw Community College's 2023 Veterans Day celebration. (JD Scott Photography)

