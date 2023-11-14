NFL quarterback Brett Hundley, local organizations handing out 1,000 meals to Ypsilanti community

Roasted meat with garnish and cowberry pie on festive table Thanksgiving

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Residents in Ypsilanti can get a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at Eastern Michigan University’s George Gervin GameAbove Center thanks to local community-focused organizations.

The second annual “Thankful for You” will offer up meal kits, frozen turkeys, pies and other holiday staples during a drive-thru event at 11:30 a.m.

Volunteers helping with distribution will include EMU President James Smith, EMU staff and faculty, NFL player and Hundley Foundation chairman Brett Hundley, and Hundley Foundation staff.

“Eastern Michigan University is honored to team up with the Hundley Foundation, Chartwells, and Golden Limousine to host an event that gives back to the Ypsilanti community and our students, who are at the heart of our campus,” said EMU President James Smith in a release. “We are thankful for the volunteers and hosts who donated their time and resources to make this event happen.”

More than 1,000 meals are anticipated to be given to the community.

Ypsilanti residents who don’t attend the drive-thru can sit down for a Thanksgiving-themed community meal at the GameAbove Center at 4 p.m.

EMU students, staff and faculty will also be able to attend a similar community meal on the same day.

Thursday’s event is an offshoot of the national “Thank-Ful” event organized by food service management company Chartwells, which manages EMU’s dining operations.

The Eastern Michigan University Game Above Center is at 799 N. Hewitt Rd., in Ypsilanti.