Self-inflicted wounds by Maryland helps Michigan football cheat defeat in historic fashion

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 18: The Michigan Wolverines celebrate the 1000th win in program history after a 31-24 victory against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 18, 2023 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – A plethora of self-inflicted wounds by the Maryland Terrapins helped the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines cheat defeat while becoming the first football program in of any kind to reach the 1,000th-win milestone.

Michigan (11-0) went into College Park on Saturday (Nov. 18) amidst all of the outside noise and defeated the Terrapins 31-24 to remain undefeated at 11-0 by the hair on their chinny chin chin, but it was a collaborative effort by the “We-fence” that led the men in maize to victory.

“This team is full of grit and grind as we have a do whatever it takes mentality,” said acting head coach Sherrone Moore. “Win 1,000 was for you coach (Jim Harbaugh). That one was for you, but I’m just excited for this team and to be a part of this great university. I promised my mom that there would be no swearing this time, so I’m just excited for our guys.”

Moore made some tough decisions while stepping in for Harbaugh, who accepted the Big Ten Conference’s three-game ban Thursday, hours before he and the university were expected to appear in court.

Many people were puzzled as to why Harbaugh was ready and willing to have his day in court just last week to agree to serve the suspension suddenly.

Then, less than 24 hours before kickoff, more news dropped Friday that the university had fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge.

“From the outset, our focus has been on seeking due process and allowing the NCAA to conduct a fair and deliberate investigation. Although the Big Ten has closed its investigation, we are continuing to cooperate with the NCAA as it moves forward with its ongoing investigation. Consistent with our commitment to integrity, we will continue to take the appropriate actions, including disciplinary measures, based on the information we obtain. Earlier today, Michigan Athletics relieved Chris Partridge of his duties as a member of the Michigan Football staff. Due to employee privacy laws, we are unable to comment further.” University of Michigan

After the news broke, reports indicated that Partridge did not have any knowledge of the alleged advanced scouting by former recruiting analyst Connor Stalions, who allegedly bought tickets to a plethora of games featuring schools in the Big Ten and future College Football Playoff opponents to steal and decode their signs to give the Wolverines a competitive advantage.

Reports indicated that Partridge instead tried to cover up evidence once news broke of an investigation by the NCAA, which caused him to be relieved of his duties.

After that shocking bomb drop, more news broke that a Michigan booster named “Uncle T” was mentioned in the investigation for funding the alleged sign-stealing scheme.

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 01: Linebackers Coach Chris Partridge looks on during the fourth quarter of the Michigan Football spring game at Michigan Stadium on April 1, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images) (2023 Jaime Crawford)

Mind you, all of that outside noise surrounded the Wolverines as they boarded a plane to College Park, Maryland, to battle their most formidable offensive opponent so far to date. However, the defense carried the water all day to help Michigan stay undefeated.

“We just wanted to make sure that we sent a message out all across the board on offense, defense and special teams but we were never looking too far as we were just focused on Maryland,” said Mike Sainristil.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Mike Sainristil #0 of the Michigan Wolverines makes an interception in the fourth quarter against Tai Felton #10 of the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 18, 2023 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Defense

The Wolverine’s defense held Maryland to 262 total yards, with 247 coming through the air and 15 yards coming from the ground while acquiring four sacks and forcing three turnovers, with one being a defensive touchdown and also two safeties, which hasn’t been done in 20 years.

Sainristil had three tackles and two pivotal interceptions to help seal the deal.

“It was good to be battle tested as it kind of shows your character,” Sainristil said. “Our motto all year has been, ‘Don’t flinch,’ and that’s with everything that’s been going on within the program. Just don’t flinch; don’t let anything affect you as thing’s aren’t always going to go your way, so fall back on your technique and on your details and just keep fighting.”

Offense

The Wolverines offense totaled 291 yards, with 141 coming through the air and 150 coming from the ground game, led by Blake Corum, who toted the rock 28 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns while in his first game in his home state.

“My dad had a tailgate before the game, and it was like 75 people there, so it felt good being back,” said Corum. “Maryland fans, Michigan fans, it felt good being back where I played ball. I was just trying to make a difference, so it felt good being back in my hometown.”

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 18: The Michigan Wolverines celebrate the 1000th win in program history after a 31-24 victory against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 18, 2023 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

1,000th victory

With the huge milestone of becoming the first school in the nation to reach 1,000 victories in 144 years of football, it’s safe to say they’ve beaten many opponents.

The first victory for the men in maize occurred in 1879, when they defeated Racine College 1-0 in Chigaco.

Bo Schembechler has the most wins by a head coach with 194. Michigan also has the most wins in a bowl game with eight Rose Bowl victories.

ANN ARBOR, MI - CIRCA 1984: Head Coach Bo Schembechler of the Michigan Wolverines talks with his quarterback Jim Harbaugh #4 during an NCAA football game circa 1984 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Schembechler coached the Wolverines from 1969-89. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) (1984 Focus on Sport)

Three coaches have won at least 100 games, with Fielding Yost winning 164 games and Lloyd Carr winning 122. Harbaugh has 84. Michigan also has the most wins against an opponent with 76 vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

“We’re going down in history as this is what we stayed for,” Corum said. “I stayed four years; Mikey came back for another year, and it’s a blessing to go down in history. As Michigan Men, we’ll go down in the books forever, and it feels great to not only be around a great university but just a great team to go down in the history books, so it definitely feels great.”

But the biggest number out of the collective 1,000 is 60 as they’ve beaten the Ohio State Buckeyes, who will face for all of the marbles next week inside the Big House for their 61st victory.

“We watched them (Ohio State) a couple of times during the season, but every game has been just a focus on that team we’re facing that week,” Sainristil said. “Now, we’re able to shift our focus on Ohio State as everything is going into this game. This is where a championship can be won, and hopes for making a College Football Playoff or winning a Big Ten Championship is all going into this game, so we can’t wait for that opportunity going into next Saturday.”