‘A matter of when, not if’: Ann Arbor Natural Area Preservation to host Oak Wilt 101

What is Oak Wilt and why is it an issue in Ann Arbor?

Officials from Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation department’s Natural Area Preservation division will hold an informational webinar on the lethal tree fungus at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

In September, oak wilt was identified in a cluster of oak trees in the Bird Hills Nature Area. Since then, the city has been working to prevent the spread of the disease and educate community members on spotting infected trees.

“The oak wilt case at Bird Hills Nature Area was truly a matter of when, not if,” said NAP Deputy Manager Remy Long in a notice. “While this is our first confirmed case of oak wilt, we know this disease will be an ongoing management challenge across the parks.”

The Zoom-based webinar will go over the city’s efforts, oak wilt identification, how to report potential infections and community.

Long added that the case is a reminder to be attentive in parks and that the webinar will help to increase community awareness of the disease and how to identify it.

The Bird Hills case was reported by a community member, officials said.

Ann Arbor has more than 160 parks that cover around 2,200 acres of land. The oak wilt case in Bird Hills Nature Area is the first of its kind within a city park.