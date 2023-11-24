Michigan, Ohio police to crack down on drunk drivers amid Saturday football game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – As college football fans prepare for the annual Michigan vs. Ohio State rivalry game this weekend, police in both states are also preparing to step up patrols for impaired driving.

Michigan State Police said Friday that it’s working with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to watch for and remove impaired drivers on Saturday, Nov. 25. The plan coincides with the annual rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and Ohio State University set for noon on Saturday at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

Though the game’s in Metro Detroit, troopers in both states will be “cracking down on impaired drivers” in an “effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes.” Police are encouraging anyone watching the game or traveling to Ann Arbor for the game to assign a designated driver to avoid impaired driving.

“The most effective way to keep this weekend safe on Ohio and Michigan roads is for all motorists to make safety-conscious decisions,” said Col. Charles Jones, Ohio highway patrol superintendent.

As our lead editor Derick Hutchinson reports: Saturday is the most important game of this college football season, as No. 3 Michigan hosts No. 2 Ohio State in a battle between two undefeated rivals. The winner will advance to the Big Ten Championship Game with a chance to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff, while the loser goes home and awaits a non-playoff bowl assignment.

But despite the high stakes, many Michigan Football fans are planning to boycott ESPN’s “College GameDay” as the show heads to Ann Arbor Saturday due to the network’s coverage of the sign-stealing case.

As Hutchinson reports, Michigan’s sign-stealing controversy rocked the college football world over the past two months, and it has resulted in the resignation of analyst Connor Stalions, the firing of linebackers coach Chris Partridge, and the suspension of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

