All signs point to Indianapolis as Michigan football topples Ohio State for third consecutive year

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Rod Moore #9 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with Mike Sainristil #0 after an interception against Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes late in the fourth quarter during the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – All signs point to Indianapolis as the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines defeated the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes for the third consecutive year to win the Big Ten East Championship while also securing their trip to the Big Ten Championship.

The Game, which brought out all of the stars and alums like New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, Charles Woodson, Desmond Howard and Aidan Hutchinson, had a lot more than just the score of the game attached to it.

Although the Wolverines won 30-24, if they had lost, then all the naysayers would have said they lost because they had been stealing signs over the past two years.

But with the victory without half of their coaching staff amidst outside noise, the legacy of the past two seasons was vindicated by defensive back Rod Moore, who got the game-sealing interception in Michigan territory with 25 seconds to play to help his team remain unbeaten at 12-0.

“Before the play, I told myself that somebody has to be the first to call game, and I saw the route, and I called game,” said Moore. “I think we’re better than we were on all levels from last year’s team. We just eating everywhere.”

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Rod Moore #9 of the Michigan Wolverines intercepts a pass intended for Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes late in the second half during the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Moore’s interception made him an instant legend, but it also helped Michigan become the first team in Big Ten history to win 30 straight regular season games and the most consecutive regular season games while allowing 30 points or less in every game since the University of Miami won 31 straight from 1990-1993.

The Wolverines defense held Ohio State to 378 total yards, with 271 coming through the air and 107 from the ground while causing two interceptions.

“Rod (Moore) is my twin, and I absolutely love that guy, but it’s going to be our defense that helps us win games,” said J.J. McCarthy. “They’re the best defense in the country, but I just love my guys. That’s the thing about this team. We love each other, we fight for each other, and it’s a special group.”

Offense

McCarthy, who is a third-year quarterback, finished 16-20 for 140 yards and one touchdown, which was a dart between two defenders that landed in Roman Wilson’s hands for six.

“This win felt amazing, physically, mentally, and spiritually, and I’m just so happy to get it done with the boys,” McCarthy said. “There’s nothing better. Much respect to Ohio State as they have a great group of guys. They’re a great team, and they played their hearts out.”

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Roman Wilson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

The star of the show was birthday boy Blake Corum, who totted the rock 22 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns. The 23-year-old said he and the rest of the guys returned to team 144 for each other.

“This moment means everything to me,” said Corum. “The guys, we all came back for each other, we did it today and this is what we came back for. Games like this, being in The Big House with your backs against the wall. When people think you can’t do it, people calling you all types of names but we stand strong and we stood together as one and we came up victorious.”

Corum continued:

“It’s Michigan vs. Everybody, and if you’re not with us, you’re against us, but the job is not finished. We got a lot of work to do, and now it’s on to next week.”

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines scores a touchdown against Josh Proctor #41 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the third quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

The Game was dubbed one of the greatest matchups college football fans would ever see, as the stakes were high. Aggressive play calling by head coach Sherrone Moore was the deciding factor in The Game.

Sheroore, who is 4-0 as interim head coach, understood the magnitude of the moment and continued to go for it on fourth down while also showing tremendous creativity in The Game, which was full of ebbs and flows. But he stayed even-kill. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day did the opposite all day by playing conservatively.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Head Football Coaches Ryan Day (L) of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Sherrone Moore (R) of the Michigan Wolverines shake hands after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 30-24 to win the Big Ten East. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) (2023 Aaron J. Thornton)

Day and his Buckeyes had plenty of excuses for losing to Michigan in back-to-back years, ranging from a few bad plays to sign stealing, but after Saturday (Nov. 25), they may be out of excuses.

Over the last month, the Wolverines dealt with the outside noise. They started the season with Jim Harbaugh serving a self-imposed three-game suspension due to a recruiting violation during the COVID season.

Then, during the home stretch, Harbaugh was suspended again, this time by the Big Ten Conference over the sign-stealing allegations.

Harbaugh was suspended less than 24 hours before the Wolverine’s first road test of the season as Michigan went to Happy Valley to beat Penn State, but they never made any excuses about the situation.

More news broke that the Wolverines had to fire linebackers coach Chris Partridge for allegedly covering up evidence during the investigation into the matter ahead of their trip to College Park, where they defeated the Maryland Terrapins to become the first football program to achieve their 1,000th win.

Michigan was without their linebacker’s coach and Harbaugh, who had to miss the achievement of reaching the milestone. Still, no excuses were made.

Harbaugh had to miss the regular season finale against Ohio State, all while there is no evidence linking him to any rule-breaking. He just empowered the right coaches. Although he installed the game plan during the week, he let them coach how they wanted, and Sherrone, through his emotions, expressed such gratitude.

“Michigan University we love you, the fans, the players, this is all about the players,” said head coach Sherrone. “Coach (Jim) Harbaugh, we got your back, baby. We love you, and this one’s for you.”

Sherrone continued:

“It’s all the players as they just played their hearts out. I mean, look at this (Crowd storming the field); this is what it’s all about. I’m just so happy to be here, as I am blessed. Coach, I can’t wait to get you back. This is super exciting.”

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Interim head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with fans on the field after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

The victory achieved consecutive 12-0 starts for the first time in program history. They’ve also beat Ohio State for the third time in a row for the first time since 1995-1997.

Speaking of 1995, that was the last time Michigan had an interim head coach when the legend Lloyd Carr stepped in following the resignation of Gary Moeller. Carr, like Sherrone, went on to beat an undefeated Ohio State on Nov. 25.

If this were a movie, there would be no better ending than for the Big Ten Commissioner to hand Harbaugh (who will be back with the team this week) and the Michigan Wolverines their third straight conference title when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes inside Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday (Dec. 2).