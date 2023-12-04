41º
A4 Bracket Battle: Who makes the best coffee in Ann Arbor?

Java. Joe. Brain Juice.

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Many coffee makers look alike, but does that mean they can all brew the best cup? (Courtesy of Consumer Reports)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A4′s bracket battle is back, and this time we’re trying to find the best cup of coffee in Tree Town.

Ann Arbor has handfuls of coffee shops and cafes, but which one is the crème de la crème (or for you espresso folks -- the crema de la crema).

Below are 14 local businesses that either roast their own beans or use locally-roasted beans to make the best cup of coffee.

I don’t gamble but I would put money down on this being a tight race between townie favorites.

Here’s how our Coffee Bracket Battle works:

There will be four rounds and each will be open for 2 days. Participants can vote in each round.

Our winner will crowned after all the votes have been tallied on Dec. 12.

  • Round 1: 12 a.m. on Monday to 12 a.m. on Wednesday
  • Round 2: 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday to 12 a.m. Friday
  • Round 3: 12:01 a.m. Friday to 12 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10
  • Round 4: 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 to 12 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Vote here:

