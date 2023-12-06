City of Ann Arbor looking for artists to design new murals

An A2Zero mural near Gallup Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town has put out a call for designs to commemorate the city’s bicentennial birthday in 2024.

Artists should submit mural proposals that reflect on Ann Arbor’s past 200 years, its present, and its possible future. Murals will be installed on the basketball courts at Bicentennial Park and Leslie Park next summer.

Members of the Ann Arbor Bicentennial Murals Committee will narrow down designs. Three finalists will be put online and displayed at Larcom City Hall between March 15 - April 19, 2024, for community members to vote on.

Officials said the winning artist will receive $25,000 for the design and installation. Two runners-up will win $500.

Here are the details:

Proposals are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2024, to bicentennialmurals@a2gov.org

They must include a photo or sketch of an original design incorporating the Ann Arbor Bicentennial logo.

Artists must include a narrative describing the artist’s inspiration, a proposed installation process, the artist’s tie to Ann Arbor and a potential budget.

Community volunteers will be able to help paint the winning designs during events organized by the city, officials said.

Learn more about the call for murals here.