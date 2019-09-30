'Don't kill Bobby' rally taking place in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A rally is set to take place outside the 15th District Court at 8 a.m. Monday in Ann Arbor.

It centers around a 14-year-old boy named Bobby Reyes. He is on life support at the University of Michigan Hospital. Doctors say Reyes is brain dead after suffering an asthma attack and cardiac arrest. His family was told he would be removed from life support pending a second test.

The family is seeking a legal injunction to stop the hospital.

